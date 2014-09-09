FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
September 10, 2014

RHP Zach McAllister, the forgotten man on the Indians’ pitching staff, pitched two innings in relief, giving up two runs on four hits. McAllister began the season in the Indians’ rotation but was demoted to Triple-A Columbus, where he spent most of the season, going 7-1 with a 2.09 ERA. He was recalled from Columbus on Aug. 31, but has been pitching out of the bullpen since his return.

RHP Trevor Bauer will start Tuesday against the Twins. Bauer will bear watching in the first inning, where he has had trouble all year. In his 22 starts this season Bauer has a 6.56 ERA in the first inning and 3.41 in all other innings.

RHP Danny Salazar, who had been on a roll since being put back into the rotation, took the loss in a 12-3 loss to the Angels Monday. Salazar, who in his three starts prior to Monday was 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA, gave up six runs on eight hits, including two home runs, in 4 2/3 innings. “I missed on a couple of pitches, and was leaving everything up,” Salazar said.

SS Jose Ramirez, who spent most of this season in the minors, is tied for the American League lead with 11 sacrifice bunts. Ramirez has only played in 49 games with the Indians this year, but he’s shown much more range at shortstop than SS Asdrubal Cabrera, who was traded at the July 31 trade deadline.

