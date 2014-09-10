RHP Trevor Bauer took a hard-luck loss Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota. Bauer held the Twins scoreless and hitless in seven innings, but gave up four runs on four hits in the fourth inning, and that was enough for him to take the loss, dropping his record to 5-8. “Before and after (the fourth inning) Trevor was tremendous, but you can’t take those runs off the board,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

C Yan Gomes is one of the few hot hitters in the Indians’ lineup. Tuesday night he drove in two of the Indians’ three runs with a sacrifice fly and an RBI single. Since being activated off the 7-day concussion disabled list on Aug. 28 Gomes is hitting .302 (13-for-43), with three doubles, a triple and six RBIs.

OF Chris Dickerson was sent outright to Triple-A Columbus. The Indians acquired Dickerson from the Pirates on July 7 for outfield depth. He hit .224 in 41 games for Cleveland.

INF Mike Aviles is making progress in his recovery from a concussion. Aviles hasn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 1, the day he hit his head on the ground in an attempt at a diving catch in right field. Manager Terry Francona said Aviles could return to the lineup Thursday or Friday.

OF Michael Brantley was 0-for-3 on Tuesday, which ended his 12-game hitting streak. During the hitting streak Brantley hit .400 (20-for-50) with six doubles and seven RBIs.