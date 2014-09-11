RHP Corey Kluber will start the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against Minnesota. Kluber allowed up four or fewer earned runs in each of his past 29 starts, the longest active streak in the major leagues. In his only previous start this year against the Twins, Kluber threw seven innings of three-run ball Aug. 21 in a loss at Target Field.

LHP T.J. House will start the second game of the doubleheader Thursday against Minnesota. House started two games against the Twins this year and in his career, and he is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA in those games.

INF/OF Mike Aviles has not played in a game since Sept. 1, when he sustained a concussion trying to make a diving catch in right field. Manager Terry Francona said Aviles could return to the lineup Thursday or Friday.