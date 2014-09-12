RHP Corey Kluber pitched 8 1/3 innings to get the win in an 8-2 win over the Twins in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday. Kluber is 15-9. That’s the most wins by an Indians pitcher since LHP Cliff Lee went 22-3 in his Cy Young Award-winning season in 2008.

1B Carlos Santana was a one-man gang in the Indians’ doubleheader sweep over Minnesota on Thursday. Santana homered in the Indians’ 8-2 win in the first game, and homered again in the second game, knocking in both runs in a 2-0 victory. Santana got off to a dreadful start this season, and was hitting under .200 for most of the first half of the season. “The fact that he wasn’t hitting early in the year is kind of peculiar,” said manager Terry Francona. “But hitters find their level eventually. He’s been a very dangerous hitter lately.”

C Yan Gomes had a solo home run and a two-run double, driving in three runs in the Indians’ 8-2 win in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday. In 12 games since coming off the 7-day concussion disabled list Gomes is hitting .319 (15-for-47) with four doubles, one triple and one home run. He also has 9 RBI in that stretch.

LHP T.J. House pitched seven scoreless innings on four hits to get the win in a 2-0 victory over the Twins in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday. House has made three consecutive starts with at least seven innings, one or fewer runs allowed, and no walks. He’s the first Indians pitcher since 1914 to accomplish that feat.

INF/OF Mike Aviles started at third base in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader. It was Aviles’ first start since Sept. 1. He had been sidelined since then with a concussion.