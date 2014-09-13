RHP Corey Kluber will start Tuesday night in Houston, keeping him on his regular schedule, manager Terry Francona said Friday. “He wants to stay on his day,” Francona said. “He feels really good.” Kluber started the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against Minnesota.

RHP Zach McAllister will start Monday in Houston, manager Terry Francona said Friday. McAllister has been pitching out of the bullpen this month, appearing in two games with a 6.75 ERA. In 14 starts this season, McAllister is 3-6 with a 5.91 ERA.

LHP T.J. House, who started one of Thursday’s two games against Minnesota, will start Wednesday in Houston. That will give him an extra day of rest and permit Cleveland to keep RHP Corey Kluber pitching on his regular day. “That will kind of keep him on his normal schedule,” manager Terry Francona said.

RF Ryan Raburn has struggled most of this season but Friday night he got the Indians off to a 1-0 lead in the second when he tagged LHP David Price for a second-inning home run. Raburn, who is challenged in the outfield, hit a fastball for his home run and swatted a curve for a single in his second at-bat. 2B Ian Kinsler made a terrific leaping catch of his line drive in Raburn’s final at-bat.

RHP Carlos Carrasco gave up a costly two-run home run to Detroit’s LF J.D. Martinez in the fourth inning Friday and it dropped his record to 7-5. “He continues to be a really good pitcher for us,” manager Terry Francona said. “But against their lineup, if you make a mistake there’s a good chance they’re going to make you pay. He threw Martinez a breaking ball on the first pitch then tried to go away with a fastball but it got way too much of the plate.” Carrasco allowed four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He had wins in his previous four decisions.

RHP C.C. Lee has been impressive at times for Cleveland this season but got nicked Friday night in Detroit. Lee was brought in to suppress Detroit after RHP Carlos Carrasco had given up a one-out single in the seventh. Lee issued a walk, got a strikeout, but then gave up an RBI single and a two-run triple. He was removed and charged with three runs when his successor gave up an RBI single.

DH Michael Brantley was held out of left field Friday by manager Terry Francona. Brantley played in both games of Thursday’s doubleheader against Minnesota but only one in the field. “He’s played just about every day,” Francona said. “He’s so important to us. I wanted Mikey to play. Once I decided who was going to play, it was just a matter of, ‘Who can I help?’ (by DHing).” Brantley, who hits well against Detroit, was 2-for-4 in the game.