DH Carlos Santana was off first base Friday night but remained in the lineup as Cleveland’s designated hitter. It was an opportunity to get Santana off the field and yet keep his bat in the game. He entered and ended the game hitting .233 “but when it’s all over his power numbers are going to be pretty much the same,” manager Terry Francona said. “It’s just that his average will be a little lower.”

RHP Danny Salazar has the potential to be a solid front-line starter some day. Salazar has a high-velocity fastball and a nice feel for off-speed stuff and once he gets more experience in what to throw when, he’s going to be much harder to beat. “It was a strong start,” manager Terry Francona said. “Then they kind of ambushed him in the third inning (for two runs). But he reeled it back in nicely and it got to the point where I thought he could manage it. But it seemed like we just couldn’t extend it (the lead).” Salazar allowed three runs with a walk and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

1B Jesus Aguilar got a start Friday night against a left-handed pitcher, Kyle Lobstein of Detroit. Aguilar had a solid minor league season and hit 19 home runs for Triple-A Columbus. He started against the Tigers May 19 and got his first major league hit. He was 1-for-3, a single to left in the fifth.

LHP T.J. House will be skipped in the rotation, missing Houston in favor of pitching against Minnesota. “Rather than push back guys who don’t need it,” manager Terry Francona said in announcing his change of plans, “T.J. will pitch against a team he matches up better against, Minnesota.” House will not pitch out of the bullpen in the interim, the manager said.

SS Jose Ramirez was given a break from starting Friday night by manager Terry Francona. Ramirez has been the de facto regular since SS Asdrubal Cabrera was traded to Washington. He was replaced by at short in the starting lineup by UT Mike Aviles but pinch-hit a single in the seventh, then stay in to play short with Aviles moving to right field for an inning.

RF Ryan Raburn had to leave the game after the third inning was completed. He hyperextended his left knee. “He did it when he set to make that throw on the hit into the corner (by CF Rajai Davis),” manager Terry Francona said. “We’ll see if it calms down Sunday and go from there.” Raburn walked in his only plate appearance.