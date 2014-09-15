RHP Zach McAllister makes a spot start Monday at Houston and five solid innings would be enough. He is 3-6 with a 5.97 ERA and the Indians have spent much of the season trying to get the right-hander back on a path toward being one of the club’s better starters. He has spent time in the minors and the bullpen because of that. “He doesn’t have to go nine innings,” manager Terry Francona said Sunday. “We’ve talked to him (this year). Mostly about driving his fastball down in the (strike) zone. We want him to tighten up his breaking ball too.”

2B Jason Kipnis put an explicative into a Twitter tirade late Saturday night directed toward an Indians’ fan who was ripping Cleveland after its 5-4 loss, which came on C Alex Avila’s eight-inning two-run home run. “It’s not a story guys,” Kipnis said before Sunday’s game. “We’re not talking about it. Don’t make it into a story.” “He cares,” manager Terry Francona said of his second baseman. “I have no problem with that. It was a heartbreaking loss. He cares about us winning.”

RHP Trevor Bauer struggled a little Sunday at Detroit, managing to go just five innings plus the first three in the sixth. “He pitched without his best stuff,” manager Terry Francona said of Bauer’s six-hit, one-walk outing. “There were a couple of times he could over-used his changeup.” One of the runners Bauer left on when he left in the sixth came in to score an unearned run and he left being in line to be the winning pitcher with a 3-2 lead.

DH Yan Gomes was given a break from catching Sunday, a day game following a night contest. Gomes was manager Terry Francona’s DH choice, with C Roberto Perez starting behind the plate and C Chris Gimenez finishing up. It seemed to help Gomes, who had two hits and reached when he was hit by a pitch in between.

PH Jason Giambi fly out to left as a pinch-hitter to end Sunday’s game. RHP Joe Nathan paid him a compliment for his career by letting Giambi take all the time he needed to fit himself into the batter’s box by digging out some dirt. “He’s earned it,” Nathan said. “He’s been a good player for a long time.”

OF Ryan Raburn was unavailable to play Sunday due to a hyperextended left knee injury suffered Saturday night. “It’s a little tender,” manager Terry Francona said. “He won’t do anything other than rest and treatment (Sunday). If it continues to improve, okay. If not, we might have to think about an MRI. But he swung the bat (Friday) like we think that he can.”

RHP C.C. Lee threw a rare wild pitch Sunday in the middle of an intentional walk. He was trying to intentionally walk 2B Ian Kinsler but his 2-0 pitch was wild over the middle of the plate, way too high for C Chris Gimenez to catch even with a leap. “That was a huge play,” manager Terry Francona said. “We were trying to set things up so we could go to Cody (Allen, right-handed closer) and get a forceout. That really made it difficult.”