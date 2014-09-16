FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Zach McAllister delivered his first quality start since July 12 in what was his first start since July 31, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walks with six strikeouts over six innings. It marked the sixth quality start of the season for McAllister, who suffered the loss at Houston.

DH Jason Kipnis finished 1-for-4 with a single and a strikeout while making just his second start of the season someplace other than second base. With the Indians in the midst of a stretch of games over 30 consecutive days, Kipnis was given the day off defensively. Of his previous 120 starts this season, 119 came at second base.

OF Ryan Raburn is experiencing continuing soreness after hyperextending his left knee at Detroit on Saturday. Raburn traveled with the club to Houston in the event that his condition improved, but Indians manager Terry Francona revealed that the team is considering sending Raburn to Cleveland for an examination.

2B Zach Walters departed in the sixth inning with a right intercostal strain, and he will be evaluated to determine a timetable for his return. Walters was starting in place of 2B Jason Kipnis, who made 119 of his previous 120 starts at second. Walters went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before departing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
