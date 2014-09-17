RHP Corey Kluber struck out a career-high 14 batters in the Indians’ 4-2 win over the Astros Tuesday night, his ninth double-digit strikeout performance of the season. He moved past Tigers right-hander Max Scherzer and into second place in the AL in strikeouts, his 244 strikeouts trailing only Tigers left-hander David Price (250). He added to his career high with his 16th win and delivered another strong start, something few could have predicted given his 13-10 career mark prior to this season.

1B Carlos Santana finished 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI groundout, his 20th RBI in his last 19 games. Santana has recorded 44 of his 81 RBIs since the All-Star break.

C Yan Gomes smacked a two-run home run in the sixth inning, his 19th home run this season. He has 18 homers as a catcher this season, the sixth most by a Cleveland backstop in club history and most since Kelly Shoppach hit 21 in 2008. Gomes’ 29 homers since 2013 are tied for the most among American League catchers with the Astros’ Jason Castro.

OF Ryan Raburn returned to Cleveland to undergo an MRI on his left knee. Raburn suffered a hyperextension at Detroit on Sept. 13. A decision on his return will be made pending the results of his MRI.

OF Chris Dickerson refused the Indians’ outright assignment to the minors and became a free agent. The Indians acquired Dickerson from the Pirates on July 7 for outfield depth. He hit .224 in 41 games for Cleveland.

INF Zach Walters underwent an MRI on Tuesday, the results of which revealed no significant damage after he departed in the sixth inning Monday night with a right intercostal strain. Walters is day-to-day.