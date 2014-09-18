FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
September 19, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Yan Gomes produced his second consecutive multi-RBI game, driving in both runs with a single in the fourth inning and a triple in the sixth. The triple, his third, represents a career high.

OF Ryan Raburn will under arthroscopic surgery to correct meniscus damage in his left knee. A date has not been set for the procedure but Indians manager Terry Francona anticipates that Raburn will have the ‘scope done in the immediate future. Raburn suffered a left knee hyperextension on Sept. 13 at Detroit.

RHP Carlos Carrasco tossed his first career shutout, allowing two infield hits and one walk while striking out a career-high 12 batters. Carrasco is the first Cleveland pitcher to record 12-plus strikeouts in a shutout since RHP Bartolo Colon fanned 13 in a one-hitter at the New York Yankees on Sept. 18, 2000. He also became just the second pitcher in history with 12 strikeouts on 98 pitches or less in a shutout, joining Dodgers LHP Sandy Koufax, who did so while no-hitting the Phillies on June 4, 1964.

LF Michael Brantley posted his 54th multi-hit game of the season by going 2-for-4 with a run scored. He entered play tied for fourth in the majors in that category and remains second to Astros 2B Jose Altuve with 185 hits.

