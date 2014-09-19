2B Jason Kipnis departed in the eighth inning due to right hamstring tightness, and he is day-to-day. Kipnis served as the designated hitter in the series opener Monday, and he was given the night off Wednesday due to leg soreness. He went 0-for-3 Thursday before giving way to Mike Aviles.

1B Carlos Santana knotted the game with a run-scoring single in the ninth inning off Astros RHP Chad Qualls, producing his club-leading 17th RBI this month. Santana has 21 RBIs in his past 21 games dating to Aug. 29.

RHP Danny Salazar allowed one run on five hits and one walk over 7 1/3 innings, striking out nine. In 11 second-half starts, he is 5-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 65 strikeouts against just 15 walks over 64 2/3 innings. He has surrendered three runs or fewer in 12 of his past 13 starts.

2B Mike Aviles plated the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to right field in the 13th inning. Aviles was a defensive substitution for 2B Jason Kipnis, who departed in the eighth inning due to right hamstring tightness.

OF/INF Zach Walters appeared as a pinch runner Thursday after sitting out the previous two days. He left Monday’s game due to a right intercostal strain.