C Roberto Perez with 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. It was the first career three-hit game for Perez, a rookie playing in his 25th career game.

OF Ryan Raburn had arthroscopic surgery Friday to repair a tear of his lateral meniscus. Full recovery from the procedure takes six to eight weeks.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall had two hits Friday, raising his average to .298 on the road this season. He also knocked in a run, his 59th run batted in this season, extending his career high.

DH Michael Brantley went 2-for-5 with his 20th home run of the season. He became the ninth player in Indians history to reach the 20/20 plateau and the first since Shin-Soo Choo did it in 2010.