FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 21, 2014 / 3:48 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Roberto Perez with 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. It was the first career three-hit game for Perez, a rookie playing in his 25th career game.

OF Ryan Raburn had arthroscopic surgery Friday to repair a tear of his lateral meniscus. Full recovery from the procedure takes six to eight weeks.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall had two hits Friday, raising his average to .298 on the road this season. He also knocked in a run, his 59th run batted in this season, extending his career high.

DH Michael Brantley went 2-for-5 with his 20th home run of the season. He became the ninth player in Indians history to reach the 20/20 plateau and the first since Shin-Soo Choo did it in 2010.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.