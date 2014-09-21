FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
September 21, 2014

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Yan Gomes went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a three-run homer. The home run was his 20th of the year. In 19 games batting from the sixth spot in the order (where he hit Saturday), Gomes is slashing at a .363 clip with four homers and 14 RBIs.

LHP T.J. House allowed two runs and six hits in five innings Saturday, winning his fourth game of the year. He has won three straight decisions in his last six starts.

2B Mike Aviles went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple on Saturday. He is hitting .223 with runners in scoring position this season and .208 since the All-Star break.

LF Michael Brantley went 2-for-4 with a double in the third inning on Saturday. He later came around and scored what ended up being the winning run. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

