RHP Corey Kluber struck out 14 batters and allowed two runs over eight innings in winning his fourth straight start and 17th game of the season. His 17 wins are tied with Detroit’s Max Scherzer for the second most in the American League.

2B Jason Kipnis returned to the lineup Sunday after missing the previous two games with a sore hamstring. Kipnis went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double.

SS Jose Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. He had six hits in 20 at-bats in the three-game series against the Twins.

LF Michael Brantley went 3-for-5, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Over that span, Brantley is hitting .458 with four doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and seven runs scored. “He never gives an at-bat away, he fights off tough pitches,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “Shows up every day and is consistent, at a high level.”