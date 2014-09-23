RHP Corey Kluber, who had back-to-back 14-strikeout games last week, was named the American League Player of the Week, the second time he has won the award this year. In two starts last week, Kluber was 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA, and 28 strikeouts and three walks in 15 innings.

RHP Scott Atchison Monday pitched the bottom of the 10th inning to get the save in the Indians’ 4-3 win over the Royals in the completion of a game suspended due to rain on Aug. 31 in Kansas City. It’s the 38-year-old Atchison’s second save of the season. He is the oldest Indians pitcher to record multiple saves in a season since the save became an official stat in 1969.

RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched well enough to win, but lost, 2-0 to Kansas City on Monday. Carrasco pitched 7 1/3 innings, giving up two runs, with nine strikeouts and one walk. “He struggled a little early, but after that he got dialed in,” said manager Terry Francona of Carrasco, who in nine starts since being put back into the rotation is 5-2 with a 1.32 ERA.

OF Michael Brantley was 1-for-3 Monday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. Brantley is hitting .442 (23-for-52) during his hitting streak, with two home runs and eight RBIs. Brantley, who is hitting .419 in September, needs six hits in the Indians’ last five games to reach 200 for the season.