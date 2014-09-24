RHP Trevor Bauer will make his 26th and final start of the season on Wednesday, vs. Kansas City. In two career starts vs. the Royals Bauer is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA. Bauer has pitched in some tough luck this season. He hasn’t won a game since Aug. 24. He is winless in his last five starts, despite a 3.56 ERA.

RHP Danny Salazar struck out six of the first eight hitters he faced Tuesday, but then gave up five doubles over the next three innings in a 7-1 loss to Kansas City. “It was almost like two different pitchers,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Out of the chute he had a good fastball and worked ahead in the count. But then he started leaving balls up and his fastball was leaking over the plate. It was like somebody hit a switch.”

RHP Carlos Carrasco on Tuesday issued a written apology after criticizing the Indians’ defense in his 2-0 loss on Monday night. “It was a terribly immature and foolish thing to say. I know better and I apologize for saying it,” he said.

OF Michael Brantley, who could be a top five finisher in the American League Most Valuable Player voting, had two more hits Tuesday. Brantley needs four hits in the Indians’ last four games to become the first Indians player to reach 200 hits in a season since Kenny Lofton in 1996.