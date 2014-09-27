RHP Corey Kluber fattened his resume as a Cy Young Award candidate by pitching eight scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and two walks in a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay on Friday night. “Corey looked like he was on a mission, and he’s looked like that since his second start of the season,” said manager Terry Francona of Kluber, who finishes the season with a record of 18-9 and a 2.44 ERA.

RHP Bryan Shaw did not appear in Friday night’s game. Shaw leads the majors with 79 appearances. He needs one more to break the Indians record for most appearances in a season by a pitcher. The record is 80, set by Bobby Howry in 2005.

C Yan Gomes, who has been the catcher for most of RHP Corey Kluber’s starts this season, is getting plenty of credit for Kluber’s Cy Young Award-caliber season. “I think he’s by far the best catcher in the league. I can’t put into words how he’s helped our staff this year,” said Kluber.

LF Michael Brantley went 0-for-3 on Friday. That not only snapped Brantley’s 15-game hitting streak, it prevented Brantley from getting his 200th hit of the season. One more hit and Brantley will become the first Indians player with 200 hits since OF Kenny Lofton had 210 in 1996.