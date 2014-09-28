2B Jason Kipnis, who has been hampered by a variety of ailments this season, did not play Saturday, and Manager Terry Francona said he will not play in the final game of the season on Sunday.

RHP Bryan Shaw pitched 1/3 of an inning Saturday. It was Shaw’s major league-leading 80th appearance of the season, breaking the Indians’ club record for most appearances by a pitcher in a season. The old record of 79 was set by Bobby Howry in 2005.

LHP T.J. House will start the last game of the season Sunday. Manager Terry Francona said there is nothing wrong with scheduled starter RHP Danny Salazar, but the staff wants to give House one more start.

RHP Carlos Carrasco finished the season pitching better than he ever has at the major league level. Saturday night Carrasco pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits, with 10 strikeouts and three walks. In his last 10 starts of the season Carrasco had a 1.30 ERA. “I liked the way he pounded the zone. He has so much to be excited about for next year,” said Manager Terry Francona.

LF Michael Brantley singled to center field in the fourth inning Saturday for his 200th hit of the season. Brantley is the first Indian with 200 hits since Kenny Lofton did it in 1996. “It seemed like it took forever to get through the infield,” said Brantley. “I didn’t know if it was going to make it, but when it finally did, it was a great feeling.” Brantley is the first player in Indians history to have 200 hits, 40 doubles, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season.