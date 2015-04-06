RHP Corey Kluber was officially signed to a five-year contract extension Saturday. The deal includes club options for the 2020 and 2021 season. The deal is worth $38.5 million, and the option years are for $13.5 million and $14 million, ESPN reported. Kluber, who won the American League Cy Young Award last season, turns 29 next week. He posted an 18-9 record with a 2.44 ERA and 269 strikeouts last season. He was due to make $601,000 this season.

SS Francisco Lindor, 21, won’t start the season on the Indians’ big league roster, but he is expected to recalled sometime before the All-Star break, completing his meteoric rise through the system after the Indians selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2011 draft. Lindor, considered one of the top prospects in all of the minor leagues, will start the year at Triple-A Columbus, where he had only 165 at bats last year. By letting Lindor start the season at Columbus the Indians will also delay the start of his major league service time, thereby getting an extra year of control before he could become a free agent.

RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

DH Nick Swisher will start the season on the DL as he continues his rehab from double knee surgery last August. Swisher only played in one major league spring training game. He will remain in Arizona with the Indians extended spring program and there is no timetable for his return.

OF David Murphy, who got most of the playing time in right field last year, will be more of a fourth outfielder following the acquisition of OF Brandon Moss in an offseason trade with the A‘s. Both Murphy and Moss are left-handed hitters, but Moss, who averaged 28 homers per year the last two seasons with Oakland, offers more power and run production than Murphy.

RHP Josh Tomlin will undergo surgery on his right shoulder on April 8 and is expected to be sidelined for three to four months. The surgery will be to repair Tomlin’s labrum and rotator cuff. It’s the second setback in three years for Tomlin, who missed most of the 2013 season following Tommy John surgery.

RHP Carlos Carrasco, whose career seemed dead in the water early in the 2014 season, rallied late in the season for such a strong and impressive finish that he will start the 2015 season as the No. 2 starter in the rotation. In Carrasco’s last 10 starts last year he had a 1.30 ERA and opposing teams hit .179 against him. In 40 appearances overall, 14 starts, he had a 2.55 ERA. He could be poised for a breakout season in 2015. Carrasco reportedly signed a three-year extension with the Indians on Saturday. Carrasco’s extension is worth about $22 million in guaranteed money, according to FOX Sports. It also includes two club options in 2019 and 2020. Carrasco, 28, was due to make $2.34 million this season, which is his first year of arbitration eligibility. This extension buys out his remaining two arbitration years and one year of free agency.Carrasco was 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA last season. He is scheduled to start Cleveland’s second regular-season game.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall made 18 errors last year and was the weakest link in the Indians’ defense, which was statistically the worst defense in the American League. Chisenhall’s defense didn’t look much better in spring training, where he made five errors. Offensively, Chisenhall hit just .227 with a .299 on base percentage from June 10 through the end of the 2014 season.

2B Zach Walters (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss at least another two weeks.