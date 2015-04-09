1B Carlos Santana homered on his 29th birthday, giving the Indians their first home run of the season. The last Indians player to homer on his birthday was Santana on April 8, 2012, against the Blue Jays. He hit two home runs that day and is 6-for-18 with three home runs and six RBIs in five games on his birthday.

RHP Josh Tomlin underwent arthroscopic right shoulder debridement Wednesday morning at the Cleveland Clinic. The surgery went as expected, with Dr. Mark Schickendantz removing the inflammation from the AC joint of Tomlin’s shoulder. Rehabilitation is still expected to take 12 to 16 weeks.

RHP Carlos Carrasco worked 6 1/3 shutout innings Wednesday, striking out 10 while allowing just four baserunners. It marked his fourth career double-digit strikeout game and second against the Astros, the first being his career-high 12-strikeout performance last Sept. 17. His previous double-digit strikeout game came on Sept. 27, 2014, against the Tampa Bay Rays (10 strikeouts).

LF Michael Brantley was a late scratch due to lower back stiffness. He is day-to-day. Brantley, who finished 0-for-4 on Monday, played 156 games for the Indians last season and finished third in American League MVP voting.