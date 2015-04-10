RHP Trevor Bauer struck out a career-high 11 batters and held the Astros hitless over six innings. He also issued five walks and departed his no-hit bid after 111 pitches, eight shy of his career high (June 19, 2014, vs. the Los Angeles Angels). Bauer joined RHP Len Barker (May 15, 1981, vs. Toronto), RHP Dennis Eckersley (May 30, 1977, vs. California) and RHP Bob Feller (April 30, 1946 at the Yankees) as the only Indians pitchers to post a double-digit strikeout game while allowing no hits. The other three all completed their no-hitters; Barker’s was a perfect game.

SS Jose Ramirez recorded his 20th career multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and a solo home run. Ramirez also notched his first game with multiple stolen bases, swiping second in the first and seventh innings.

C Roberto Perez produced his seventh career multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBIs. Perez knocked in both of his runs with two outs, scoring DH Yan Gomes with a single to right field off Astros RHP Asher Wojciechowski in the second inning before adding a two-out shot off Wojciechowski in the top of the fourth.

LF Michael Brantley (lower back soreness) was held out of the starting lineup Thursday for a second consecutive game. Brantley will be examined Friday morning after the Indians return to Cleveland, and his status for the home opener Friday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers is in flux.