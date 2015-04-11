RHP Corey Kluber will face Detroit’s David Price in Saturday’s game. The matchup pits Kluber, the 2014 American League Cy Young Award winner, vs. Price, the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner. “If I was a fan, I’d buy a ticket for that one,” said manager Terry Francona.

1B/OF Jerry Sands’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Sands is a right-handed hitter, a commodity that is in short supply in the Indians’ lefty-heavy lineup. Manager Terry Francona said the club wanted to add a right-handed hitter because starting Saturday, the Indians will be facing left-handed starting pitchers in each of their next four games.

RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Adams was demoted in order to create a spot on the roster for 1B/OF Jerry Sands, whose contract was purchased from Columbus.

RHP Josh Tomlin has been transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. He is recovering from shoulder surgery on April 8 that is expected to sideline him for three-to-four months.

OF Michael Brantley was back in the lineup Friday after sitting out the previous two games with stiffness in his lower back. “He was evaluated today and everything is good, but we’ll keep an eye on him,” said manager Terry Francona.