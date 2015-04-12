RHP Corey Kluber, who has struggled in the past vs. the Tigers, gave up a home run on his second pitch of the game and two runs on four hits in the first inning. After that, however, Kluber held Detroit scoreless on three hits over 5 1/3 innings. “After the first inning, I was much more consistent in executing my pitches,” Kluber said.

OF Jerry Sands, who was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, started in right field Saturday and had three hits, including two-strike, two-out, two-run doubles in the sixth and eighth innings. “That was really something,” manager Terry Francona said. “(The loss) doesn’t diminish what he did. He put up some really good at bats.”

C Yan Gomes had to leave the game in the ninth inning after a home plate collision with OF Rajai Davis. “It’s a knee sprain, but we’ll know more after he’ll gets examined in the morning,” manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Cody Allen gave up four earned runs in a game for the first time in his career in the ninth inning. “He had trouble finding the plate,” manager Terry Francona said of Allen, who gave up four runs on three hits and three walks in 2/3 inning.

OF Michael Brantley did not play Saturday as he continues to struggle with lower-back stiffness. Brantley has started just two of the Indians’ five games.