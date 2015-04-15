RHP Shaun Marcum was designated for assignment Tuesday. Marcum was brought up from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday and pitched five innings of relief that day. But the Indians brought up C Brett Hayes from Triple-A Columbus on Monday. Room had to be made on the 40-man and 25-man rosters, and Marcum became the odd man out. “Hopefully (he clears waivers) and we can send him to Triple-A,” said manager Terry Francona.

RHP Carlos Carrasco apparently escaped serious injury Tuesday when he was hit in the side of the head by a line drive off the bat of OF Melky Cabrera in the first inning. Carrasco was removed from the game and taken to a local hospital where X-rays were negative. He was being treated for a bruised jaw, but there were no signs of a concussion or head injury. “The good news is he went through all the tests and there was no fracture. It’s a bruise to the jaw, and a pretty good one,” said manager Terry Francona. “We’ll check how he feels in the morning, but in the big picture we dodged a really big bullet.”

C Brett Hayes’ contract has been purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Hayes, who spent time at the big-league level with Kansas City the last two years, is now the backup catcher to C Roberto Perez. Perez became the starter when C Yan Gomes was placed on the DL Sunday with sprained ligaments in his knee. “He’s played in our division, so he not only knows the hitters in our league, but in our division,” said manager Terry Francona of Hayes.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin has been signed to a minor league contract. Last year, Chacin was bothered by a sore shoulder and was 1-7 with a 5.40 ERA in 11 starts with Colorado. He will initially workout with the Indians’ extended spring program in Goodyear, Ariz., and then will be added to the roster at Triple-A Columbus.