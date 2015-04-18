FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 18, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber pitched eight innings Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. He has allowed two runs in each of his three starts this season, but has not yet to win a game.

OF Nick Swisher continues to play games in extended spring training as he recovers from offseason surgery on both knees. Swisher stole a base and made a diving catch Friday, and could be sent on a rehab assignment as soon as next week.

RF Brandon Moss homered in the sixth inning Friday, his first home run of the season. Moss hit 25 homers last season and 30 the year before that while playing with the Oakland Athletics.

OF Michael Brantley was in the starting lineup for the third time this season, batting third as the designated hitter. Brantley has been batting a sore back since spring training.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
