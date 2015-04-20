RHP Trevor Bauer will move up and pitch on regular rest Monday against Chicago. Bauer lasted six innings and allowed two runs against the White Sox his last time out in a 4-2 victory and is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts this season.

1B Carlos Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. The homer was the second of the season for Santana and the 100th of his major league career.

RHP Danny Salazar, called up from the minors Saturday, went six-plus innings and allowed just two runs while striking out 10 in a 4-2 win over the Twins. It was his first appearance in the majors this season. “I have things to prove,” Salazar said. “I’ve been working. This is the first game I’ve thrown (in the big leagues this season), but you can see the results. They are better than in spring training.”

LHP T.J. House took the loss Sunday, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings of work. Despite the rough outing, House lowered his ERA from 40.50 to 14.14. The loss was the first against the Twins in his fifth career start.

RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday when the Indians called up RHP Danny Salazar. In two stints with Cleveland this season, Adams has a 1.93 ERA and no decisions in two relief appearances.

RHP Carlos Carrasco was moved back a day in the starting rotation and will now pitch Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. Carrasco was hit the face by a comebacker in his last outing Tuesday and has a bruised jaw.