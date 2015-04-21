2B Jason Kipnis hit leadoff for the first time this season and went 0-for-4 in the Indians’ 4-3 loss Monday at the Chicago White Sox. Kipnis, who’s from Chicago and usually hits well at U.S. Cellular Field, filled in for CF Michael Bourn, who was given a game to rest. “When you turn the lineup over like that, he can drive a run in, he can get a bunt down ... he can do a lot of things,” manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Trevor Bauer had another great start Monday on the road against the Chicago White Sox. He didn’t get the win, but left after seven innings to win for the third time in as many starts. Bauer, who’s 2-0 with a 0.95 ERA, struck out seven and struck out the side twice, all in the first four innings. He would have improved to 3-0 and beaten the White Sox for the second time in less than a week, but RHP Cody Allen allowed four runs in the ninth in Chicago’s 4-3 comeback win.

RHP Cody Allen had another rough outing for the Indians on Monday in Chicago. Allen only got one out and allowed four runs on six hits in the Chicago White Sox’s 4-3 comeback win in their final at-bat. It’s the second time Allen has allowed four runs in a ninth inning, after letting in four April 11 in a 9-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers. “If I had that much concern, I would’ve taken him out,” manager Terry Francona said. “I thought he was going to get out of it pretty much the whole inning. That’s how much faith I have in him.”

CF Michael Bourn didn’t start on Monday in the Indians’ 4-3 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Bourn had started the first 11 games of the season and manager Terry Francona thought it was a good time to get him some rest with LHP John Danks starting for Chicago. Bourn is hitting .200 and has struck out 13 times in his first 45 at-bats, but Francona doesn’t think the struggles are any more concerning than those of the rest of the team.

RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 2.84) will get back on the mound to face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday after being hit in the face with a line drive in his last start. He has a bruised jaw, but Indians manager Terry Francona said Monday that he’s fine and will have no limitations in his next start.