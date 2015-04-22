RHP Cody Allen allowed four runs and six hits in 0.1 innings of work while falling to 0-2 on the season. Despite Monday night’s late-game collapse, manager Tery Francona said Allen, who had 24 saves in 2014, is as “trustworthy and dependable” as anyone in the Indians’ clubhouse.

UTIL Ryan Raburn continued his success against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night. Raburn, who had a pair of hits in Tuesday night’s 6-2 win, drove in his 300th career run with a two-run single. Of the 300 runs driven in, Raburn has drove in 79 against the White Sox. After singling in the pair of runs in the sixth inning, Raburn followed up with a double off the top of the wall, reminding Indians manager Terry Francona of where the veteran do-it-all was a couple of years ago. “If we can get that production from him, he’s such a big swing guy for us -- especially when we’re facing lefties.”

1B Nick Swisher received video evidence of where Indians manager Terry Francona believes he can get back to physically. Francona sent Swisher a clip of how the veteran was getting out of the batter’s box back in 2013. Francona said when a player is trying to attempt to come back from an injury, he’s not often the best self-evaluator of where he is and where he wants to get back to. Francona wanted to show Swisher how he “gets going in the right direction” after taking a swing rather than just taking off. Swisher will report to Triple-A Columbus April 24 when Francona hopes he can start to get closer to returning to the big-league level.

RHP Carlos Carrasco threw only eight pitches in his last outing prior to Tuesday night’s 6-2 win over the White Sox. But a week after being forced out of the game after being struck in the face by a line drive, Carrasco proved effective. Carrasco not only struck out eight hitters in five innings, but he had great command of his off-speed offerings, keeping White Sox hitters off-balanced. Carrasco was originally slated to start in the series opener against Chicago on April 20, but said he didn’t mind the extra day to prepare after being struck. “You want to take care (of yourself) and so they did the right thing,” Carrasco said. “But I feel great.”

UTIL Zach Walters will use a rehabilitation assignment to Columbus to get back to game-speed. Walters, who is recovering from a strained right oblique, is expected to see time at several positions while manager Terry Francona and his staff assess where Walters can best be utilized once he returns to the Indians. Walters is expected to start in Columbus on April 22, but is healthy and “ready to go”, according to Francona.