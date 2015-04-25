RHP Trevor Bauer has been pitching so far this season like the ace many baseball people felt he could be. Bauer is coming off his second scoreless outing of the season in his first three starts. He has pitched five times previously against Detroit, his Saturday opponent, in his career and is 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA, going at least five innings each time.

RHP Danny Salazar only worked seven innings Friday night but it was long enough to let him reach a career high of 11 strikeouts. Salazar gave up six hits, one a solo home run for the only Detroit run, and walked three. “Danny’s always had good stuff,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “There’s just been some inconsistencies. That’s why we’re going to stay on him. If he can attain that level of consistency, he has a chance to be really special.” Cleveland left Salazar behind when spring training ended, perhaps to send him the message he wasn’t living up to his potential. He’s made two starts since being recalled and won both. “When you’re up here,” Salazar said, “you don’t want to go back there again. I‘m working to be consistent right now.”

1B/RF/DH NIck Swisher (knee surgery) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Columbus. “When we get back to Cleveland on Monday,” manager Terry Francona said, “we’ll map out a program (for his return). Swisher has not played a game for Cleveland this season following offseason knee surgery.”

RF Brandon Moss loves to hit in Detroit’s Comerica Park and Friday night showed it, driving in seven runs with a pair of home runs plus a two-run double. “I don’t know why I hit well here,” Moss said. “I see the ball well. It’s a good hitting background. But they have good pitchers. I‘m trying to jump on anything I can that’s a strike. I felt like the last couple of weeks I was a bit passive. I was taking a lot of pitches I should be hitting early.” He now has played 11 games in Comerica Park, batting .465 with seven home runs and 22 RBI. “When he gets hot,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said, “there’s production that goes with it. This shows what he’s capable of. He knows he hasn’t been productive early. And when you’re new, you’re trying to impress.”

UTIL Zach Walters (right oblique) was activated off the disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Walters had played two games for the Clippers as part of a rehab assignment. Walters was sort of an all-purpose player for the Indians last year and could fill that role again when he gets healthy. He was injured early in spring training.