RHP Zach McAllister looks better suited to relieving than starting. McAllister started one game against Detroit earlier this season and was roughed up for five runs and 12 hits in four innings. Saturday he came on in relief to begin the fourth inning and gave up a run in two innings. His fastball was zipping to the plate at 94-to-96 mph, a few ticks more than when he starts.

RHP Trevor Bauer didn’t make it past warmups Saturday, felled by pre-game illness that cut off his pre-game throwing. Bauer tried to pitch through his undisclosed illness but felt increasingly worse as he warmed up. He was replaced by LHP T.J. House. “He was sick,” manager Tito Francona said said of Bauer, who will start Tuesday in House’s place.

LHP T.J. House, who last pitched April 19 against Minnesota, made an emergency start Saturday when RHP Trevor Bauer couldn’t complete his warmup due to illness. House brought a 14.14 ERA into the game from two previous starts. House will remain in the rotation at this time, taking a regular turn.

DH/RF/1B Nick Swisher had three hits in his first rehab game Friday night as he comes back from off-season knee surgery. Swisher was scheduled to play nine innings Sunday after taking Saturday off and would then return to join the Indians in Cleveland. “Then we’ll plan things out,” manager Tito Francona said.

RHP Carlos Carrasco makes his second start Sunday since taking a line drive off his jaw on April 14, but his fourth start of the season. Carrasco is 2-5 lifetime against Detroit with a 6.86 ERA and will be seeking his first victory in Comerica Park. He started twice and relieved four times against the Tigers last year, going 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

LF Michael Brantley has always hit well against Detroit but now he’s hitting really well against the Tigers. Brantley went 4-for-4 on Saturday after getting three hits in four tries Friday night. “He’s a good hitter and he’s starting to hit great, which is good for us,” manager Terry Francona said.