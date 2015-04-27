RHP Corey Kluber will try to end a personal two-game losing streak Monday when he starts against Kansas City in Cleveland. He has faced the Royals nine times previously and is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA. However, at home, Kluber is 3-0 with a 0.36 ERA against them.

2B Jason Kipnis was elevated from second to leadoff in the Cleveland batting order Sunday by manager Terry Francona. “I think he can hit anywhere,” Francona said. “For whatever time it is, he can help the team.” Kipness walked once but was hitless in four tries, and his average sank to .225.

RHP Trevor Bauer, scratched from a Saturday start due to illness, wasn’t able to throw Sunday. It is possible he could miss starting Tuesday when he is scheduled to pitch. “We’ll see how he is coming in Monday,” manager Terry Francona said. The Indians don’t have any other starters on hand save for RHP Zach McAllister, now working out of the bullpen.

DH Ryan Raburn had an RBI double and a single, but once on the bases, things didn’t go right for him. Raburn doubled home a run in the second inning but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. Cleveland challenged, but the call was not changed. “I can see why they didn’t overturn it,” manager Terry Francona said. “But if they had called him safe, I don’t think they would have overturned that, either.” Raburn also was tagged out in a rundown between third and home trying to score with one out on a bouncer to first base.

PH David Murphy greeted RHP Joakim Soria with a home run leading off the ninth inning Sunday. It was the first pinch home run for Cleveland since May 22, 2014, against Baltimore. Murphy was not in the starting lineup with LHP Kyle Lobstein starting for Detroit.

CF Michael Bourn batted in the ninth spot Sunday for the first time in his career. “I talked to him after the game (Saturday) about it,” manager Terry Francona said. “You don’t get any satisfaction ever moving guys down in the order. I thought about it a lot. It’s not something you do lightly, especially with a veteran player. This isn’t a Rolodex thing; a fantasy league thing. You think about this, because they’re people.” Bourn went hitless in four at-bats, although his speed thwarted two double-play attempts. His average fell to .172.

RHP Carlos Carrasco seemed to be dodging trouble Sunday at Detroit for most of his 4 1/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, walked two (intentionally) and was touched for five runs. “He gave up some long hits,” manager Terry Francona said. “It seemed like he was working out of trouble every inning. But it’s tough, especially against a team like them when they’re in a hitting mode.”