RHP Corey Kluber took the loss Monday and will go winless in the month of April. In five April starts, Kluber was 0-3 with a 4.24 ERA. Last year in his Cy Young Award-winning season, Kluber was 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA in April, on his way to a record of 18-9 and a 2.44 ERA. On Monday, Kluber did notch his 500th career strikeout, becoming the second-fastest pitcher in Indians history to reach that milestone. Kluber did it in 80 games. Herb Score did it in 68 games.

2B Jason Kipnis made his first error of the season Monday, a throwing error to first base in the first inning. That snapped a streak of 52 consecutive errorless games by Kipnis, dating back to Aug. 8, 2014 at New York, which was also an errant throw to first in the first inning.

RHP Trevor Bauer will start Tuesday’s game. Bauer was a late scratch from his scheduled start last Saturday in Detroit due to a case of food poisoning. Manager Terry Francona said Bauer is “good to go” Tuesday vs. the Royals.

OF Nick Swisher, who underwent season-ending double knee surgery last Aug. 20, began an injury rehab with Triple-A Columbus over the weekend. “I know what I bring to the table. I’ll be excited to get back here and help these guys,” said Swisher, who, if he has no setbacks, could be activated off the DL sometime in early May.