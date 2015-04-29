RHP Trevor Bauer pitched six solid innings Tuesday, three days after missing a start due to a case of food poisoning. Despite still feeling weak, Bauer pitched six innings, holding the Royals to three runs on seven hits. “I was just happy to get through it without passing out on the mound,” said Bauer. “I was maybe 30 percent. I had no energy and felt light-headed from the time I started warming up. But for having nothing basically, I felt I weaved my way through it OK.”

RHP Scott Atchison was the losing pitcher Tuesday, his first loss since Sept. 28, 2013. Atchison went 78 games without losing a game until Tuesday.

OF Brandon Moss hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, his team leading fourth homer of the year. The home run came off LHP Brandon Finnegan. It was the left-handed hitting Moss’ first home run off a left-hander since he hit one off Baltimore’s Wei-Yin Chen on July 19 of last year.

OF Michael Brantley was 2-for-4 Tuesday as he raised his career average vs. Kansas City to .343, his highest average vs. any American League opponent. Over his last five games Brantley is hitting .500 (10-for-20).