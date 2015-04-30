2B Jason Kipnis hit a rare home run Wednesday. How rare? It was not only Kipnis’ first home run of the season, it was his first home run since July 31 of last year. Kipnis went 67 games and 265 at-bats between home runs. “It’s a nice feeling. Something I haven’t felt in a while,” he said.

OF Jerry Sands was leading the Indians in hitting when he was designated for assignment Wednesday in order to clear a roster spot for RHP Ryan Webb, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Sands was hitting a team-leading .348 (8-for-23) in nine games with the Indians.

OF Michael Bourn was 2-for-4 Wednesday as he tries to shake a month-long slump. Bourn came into the game hitting .181, and has been moved out of his customary leadoff spot in the order. “Bournie’s not going to hit .180 all year,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s taking better swings now. He’ll heat up, but when you hit leadoff it’s a little more glaring when you’re not hitting.”

RHP Ryan Webb’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Webb, who was 3-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 51 relief appearances for Baltimore last year, will attempt to bolster Cleveland’s struggling bullpen, which at the start of play Wednesday had a record of 0-4, and a 4.59 ERA, the highest bullpen ERA in the American League.