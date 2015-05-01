LHP TJ House pitched three hitless and scoreless innings Thursday before giving up five runs on four hits in the fourth inning, when he failed to retire a batter before exiting. After going 4-0 with a 2.20 ERA in his final seven starts last season, House is 0-4 with a 13.15 ERA in his first four starts this season. “I’ve got to be able to stop the bleeding and move forward,” House said. Manager Terry Francona wouldn’t comment on House’s status in the rotation.

CF Michael Bourn, who hit .180 in 15 games in the leadoff spot, was dropped to the No. 9 spot in the order. He went 1-for-4 at the bottom of the lineup Thursday. “He’s not being put there as a penalty,” manager Terry Francona said. “But sometimes you have to do what’s best for the team.”

LF Michael Brantley had three of the Indians’ 11 hits Thursday to raise his career average vs. Toronto to .380. Brantley has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games against the Blue Jays.

RHP Ryan Webb made his Indians debut Thursday, pitching three scoreless innings of relief against Toronto. He allowed two hits and no walks, and he didn’t strike out a batter. Webb’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.