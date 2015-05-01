FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 2, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP TJ House pitched three hitless and scoreless innings Thursday before giving up five runs on four hits in the fourth inning, when he failed to retire a batter before exiting. After going 4-0 with a 2.20 ERA in his final seven starts last season, House is 0-4 with a 13.15 ERA in his first four starts this season. “I’ve got to be able to stop the bleeding and move forward,” House said. Manager Terry Francona wouldn’t comment on House’s status in the rotation.

CF Michael Bourn, who hit .180 in 15 games in the leadoff spot, was dropped to the No. 9 spot in the order. He went 1-for-4 at the bottom of the lineup Thursday. “He’s not being put there as a penalty,” manager Terry Francona said. “But sometimes you have to do what’s best for the team.”

LF Michael Brantley had three of the Indians’ 11 hits Thursday to raise his career average vs. Toronto to .380. Brantley has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games against the Blue Jays.

RHP Ryan Webb made his Indians debut Thursday, pitching three scoreless innings of relief against Toronto. He allowed two hits and no walks, and he didn’t strike out a batter. Webb’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.