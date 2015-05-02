LHP TJ House was placed on the disabled list Friday with inflammation in his left shoulder. House was one of the Indians’ best pitchers in the last two months of last season, going 4-0 with a 2.20 ERA in his last seven starts. But in four starts this year, he is 0-4 with a 13.15 ERA.

OF Tyler Holt has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Holt takes the roster spot of LHP TJ House, who was placed on the disabled list Friday with left shoulder inflammation. At Columbus, Holt was hitting .328 with no home runs and four RBIs in 61 at-bats. He appeared in 36 games for the Indians last season, hitting .268 with no homers and two RBIs in 71 at-bats.

RHP Carlos Carrasco was shaky early, but strong late in getting the win Friday night. In the first three innings, Carrasco gave up four runs on five hits, including two doubles, a triple and a home run. However, after the third inning, he pitched three scoreless innings on one hit. “He was tentative with his fastball early. But once we started scoring some runs he was much more aggressive, and pitched better,” said manager Terry Francona.

C Brett Hayes, who was brought up from Triple-A Columbus when C Yan Gomes suffered a knee injury three weeks ago, gets limited playing time. Hayes made his fourth start behind the plate Friday night and belted a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Hayes has two hits in 14 at-bats, but both hits are home runs. “It feels good to be able to help the team,” he said.