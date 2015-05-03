RHP Corey Kluber is still winless after taking the loss vs. Toronto. Kluber is 0-4 with a 4.62 ERA in six starts. The Indians have lost all six of his starts. “My approach is the same,” Kluber said. “I’ve just got to do a better job of commanding my pitches.”

OF Tyler Holt made his first start Saturday since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday. Playing center field in place of OF Michael Bourn, who was sidelined with a stiff neck, Holt was 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

OF Michael Bourn was a late scratch because of a neck strain suffered while making an awkward slide into home plate Friday. Manager Terry Francona said he is hopeful Bourn will be back in the lineup Sunday.

RHP Ryan Webb, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, pitched two scoreless innings Saturday. Since joining the Indians, Webb has made two appearances and has pitched five scoreless innings.