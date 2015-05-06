1B Carlos Santana, who batted cleanup the first 24 games, batted second Tuesday. “Part of the reason we can do that is because (Ryan) Raburn is swinging the bat so well,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I actually thought about it in spring training because he gets on base so much.” Santana drew his American League-leading 23rd walk in the first inning. Francona said he does not want Santana changing his approach “trying to move the runner” as a No. 2 hitter.

C Yan Gomes, who went on the disabled list April 12 with a sprained right knee, was throwing home to second out of the crouch in early drills. Catching coach Sandy Alomar Jr. worked with Gomes, who played in only five games before the injury. Gomes, also, took some batting practice swings.

OF Tyler Holt, who was recalled Friday when LHP T.J. House was placed on the disabled list, was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Columbus when OF-DH Nick Swisher was activated. Holt is 0-for-3, striking out twice, in two games. Holt, 26, was the Indians’ 16th-round pick in 2010 out of Florida State.

LF-DH Ryan Raburn, who entered the game hitting .457, 16-for-35, against left-handers was in left field for the first time, plus batting cleanup for the first time. Raburn had been the designated hitter for 10 games and batted fifth, sixth and seventh. Rayburn went 0-for-3 in the 5-3 loss to the Royals.

DH Nick Swisher was activated from disabled list on Tuesday. Swisher, who originally went on the disabled list since Aug. 10, needed surgery on both knees Aug. 20. He hit .375, 9-for-24, in six games with Triple-A Columbus. He hit two doubles with a home run, five RBIs and scored five runs. The original plan was to activate Swisher on Friday when the Indians returned to Cleveland, but it was moved up at Swisher’s insistence.

CF Michael Bourn, who had started in center 22 games and batted leadoff 15 times, was not in the Indians’ lineup against Royals LHP Jason Vargas. Manager Terry Francona said Bourn would also not start Wednesday against Royals LHP Danny Duffy. Bourn is hitting .189 against left-handers with 20 strikeouts in 37 at-bats. He did fly out in the eighth off RHP Kelvin Herrera as a pinch hitter.