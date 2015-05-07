RHP Corey Kluber starts the final game of this three-game set, looking for his first win in his seventh start. Kluber, the AL 2014 Cy Young Award winner, was roughed up the Royals on April 27 in a 6-2 loss, giving up six runs, two unearned, on 10 hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

2B Jason Kipnis had two more hits and a walk Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. Since moving to the top of the order, Kipnis is 14-for-44, .318 with four doubles, eight RBIs and three home runs.

LHP Bruce Chen will join the Indians on Saturday and start against the Twins. Chen, 37, is 2-1 with a 1.74 ERA in five starts with Triple-A Columbus, where in 31 innings he struck out 23, walked three and yielded six runs and 19 hits. Chen has an 82-80 record in 398 major league games, including 225 starts. After going 44-23 from 2010-13 with the Royals, he was released last year after a 2-4 record and 7.45 ERA. He replaces LHP Tim House, who is on the disabled list, in the rotation. The Indians will have to make a roster move to add Chen to the 25- and 40-man roster.

RHP Carlos Carrasco beat the Royals for the first time in nearly four years, May 17, 2011. He faced them eight times, including three starts, in that span between victories.