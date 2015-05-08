RHP Corey Kluber is winless in seven starts after he gave up five runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter in 5 2/3 innings Thursday at Kansas City. His ERA escalated to 5.04. “I thought it was a step in the right direction as far as keeping guys off balance,” said Kluber, who struck out seven. “I went in and out better instead of sticking with the same spot over and over.”

RHP Trevor Bauer will make his sixth start Friday as the Indians open a homestand with three games against the Twins. He is 0-2 with a 5.47 ERA in four career games against the Twins.

1B Carlos Santana batted second Thursday for the third consecutive game. While manager Terry Francona said Santana is “not the prototypical” No. 2 hitter, Santana could remain in that slot for a while. He leads the American League with 24 walks. On Thursday, he went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, and a walk and two runs.

RHP Cody Allen has all four of the Indians’ saves, but he is also 0-2 with an unsightly 9.00 ERA. He has given up 15 hits, walked eight and hit a batter in 10 innings over 11 appearances. “Cody has said, ‘You can give me the ball whenever you want,'” said Indians manager Terry Francona, who utilized Allen for a scoreless seventh inning Thursday.

CF Michael Bourn, who was not in the starting lineup the previous two games when the Royals started a left-hander, was back in center field Thursday. He batted seventh for the first time this season and walked twice while going 0-for-2.