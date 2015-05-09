LHP Bruce Chen’s contract will be purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday and he will start against the Twins. Chen, 37, signed a minor league contract with the Indians and was a non-roster invitee to the major league spring training camp. In five starts at Columbus, he was 2-1 with a 1.74 ERA.

RHP Carlos Marmol has been signed to a minor league contract. Marmol, 32, was 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Miami last year. He will report to the Indians’ extended spring program in Goodyear, Ariz.

INF Mike Aviles has left the team and has been placed on the Family Medical Emergency List. Players on that list must remain there for three days, and teams are permitted to replace them on the roster for a maximum of seven days.

INF/OF Zach Walters has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace INF Mike Aviles, who was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List. Walters, who hit .170 with seven home runs and 12 RBIs in 88 at bats for the Indians last season, was hitting .239 with one home run and nine RBIs in 46 at-bats at Columbus.