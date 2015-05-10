FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 10, 2015 / 8:18 PM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Bruce Chen had a disappointing debut with the Indians, giving up six runs and 10 hits in four innings in Saturday’s loss to Minnesota. Chen was brought up from Triple-A Columbus to replace injured LHP TJ House in the rotation. “I feel like I let the team down. They were counting on me to have a good outing and I didn’t pitch well,” said Chen.

OF David Murphy, whose playing time has decreased dramatically with the signing of free agent OF Brandon Moss, belted a two-run pinch hit home run in the seventh inning Saturday. “That was pretty impressive,” said Manager Terry Francona of Murphy’s home run. “He’s just a real professional, and that gave us a huge lift.”

RHP Anthony Swarzak was designated for assignment prior to Saturday’s game. Swarzak, who had a 3.38 ERA in 10 relief appearances, was designated because the Indians had to clear a roster spot for LHP Bruce Chen, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus.

