RHP Danny Salazar’s 48 strikeouts in 33 innings are the most by an Indians pitcher in his first five starts of a season since Sam McDowell had 49 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings in his first five starts in 1968. He fanned 11 Sunday in a win over the Twins.

C Yan Gomes is getting close to going out on a minor league injury rehab assignment. He has been on the disabled list since April 12 with a right knee sprain. “He wants to do anything he can to get back as quickly as he can,” manager Terry Francona said.

OF Michael Bourn, who only plays against right-handed pitchers, was not in the lineup Tuesday against RHP Lance Lynn. Manager Terry Francona said he “doesn’t want to get in the way of somebody getting hot,” so OF David Murphy, who came into the game hitting .429 in the month of May, started in place of Bourn. Murphy went 0-for-4 in the game.

CF Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single. Brantley also hit an RBI double in the seventh inning. During his hitting streak, he is batting .395 (17-for-43) with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs.