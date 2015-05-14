RHP Corey Kluber struck out a career-high 18 batters in eight innings and flirted with a no-hitter Wednesday.

C Yan Gomes could begin an injury rehab with Class A Lake County (Ohio) on Friday. Gomes has been on the disabled list since April 12 with a sprained right knee.

LHP TJ House is expected to pitch four innings on an injury rehab with Class A Lake County (Ohio) on Friday. House has been on the disabled list since May 1 with an inflamed shoulder.

SS Jose Ramirez has struggled both offensively and defensively. He’s hitting .184 and his defense has been shaky, including a critical error during the Indians’ 8-3 loss to St. Louis on May 12.

LHP Bruce Chen, who struggled in his first start with the Indians, will get a second one. Chen will start in Texas on May 15. He is replacing No. 5 starter TJ House, who is on the disabled list with an inflamed shoulder.

INF Mike Aviles remains on the Family Medical Emergency List in order to be with his four-year-old daughter Adriana, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. “It’s heartbreaking,” said manager Terry Francona. “But she’s in good hands (at the Cleveland Clinic). She’s getting treatment and doing well. The prognosis is good.”