LHP Marc Rzepczynski gave up a two-run home run to left-handed-hitting OF Matt Carpenter in the eighth inning that was the difference in the Cardinals 2-1 win over the Indians on Thursday. “It’s frustrating,” said Rzepczynski. “I face one batter, give up a home run, and we lose.” It’s the first time Rzepczynski has given up a home run to a left-handed hitter since he gave up one to Adam Dunn on June 12, 2012, when Rzepczynski was a member of the Cardinals.

2B Jason Kipnis continues to be the Indians’ hottest hitter since being moved to the leadoff spot in the order. Kipnis was 2-for-4 Thursday and is now hitting .391 with eight doubles one triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs in 17 games since being moved to the leadoff spot.

RHP Trevor Bauer pitched a season-high 7 1/3 innings, striking out 10 and allowing one run on four hits, but he came away with a no decision in the Indians’ 2-1 loss to the Cardinals. Bauer hasn’t won a game since April 15. Since then he is 0-1 with a 4.55 ERA.

LHP Bruce Chen will start Friday in Texas. It will be his second start since being brought up from Triple-A Columbus. Chen is filling in for injured LHP TJ House in the No. 5 spot in the rotation. In his first start Chen gave up six runs and 10 hits in four innings in a 7-4 loss to the Twins on Saturday.

RHP Anthony Swarzak, designated for assignment by the Indians on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus. Swarzak had a 3.38 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Cleveland.