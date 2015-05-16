2B Jason Kipnis went 4-for-5 and scored three times. The hits matched his season high (May 3 vs. Toronto) and were one shy of his career high. He has posted at least three hits four times in the last six games. Kipnis has a seven-game hit streak (.586, 17-29) and hits in 12 of 13 games this month at .519 (28-54) to raise his season average from .218 to .333.

RHP Danny Salazar is scheduled to make his sixth start of the season Saturday and 36th of his career. He is pitching on regular four days’ rest after earning his fourth win in five starts against Minnesota, matching a career-high 11 strikeouts in seven innings. Salazar’s 48 strikeouts through his first five starts are the most by an Indians pitcher through his first five starts since Sam McDowell had 49 in 1968.

C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Lake County on Friday.

LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Lake County on May 15.

LF Ryan Raburn banged his left knee running into the wall to chase down a long fly ball in the second.

DH Nick Swisher went 3-for-4, drove in three runs and scored once. He entered the game with six hits and no RBIs over his first eight contests since returning from the DL.

INF Mike Aviles was moved from the Family Medical Emergency List to the restricted list. It’s unclear when he’ll rejoin the team. His 4-year-old daughter was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

CF Michael Brantley had three hits, two RBIs and crossed the plate three times. He also walked twice, making him the second Indian to reach base five times in a game this season. He is hitting .389 (21-54) over the last 14 games.