Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
May 17, 2015 / 10:43 PM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jason Kipnis is beginning to live up to the sizable contract extension he signed last year. An All-Star in 2013, Kipnis struggled all of 2014 after sustaining an oblique injury. Kipnis continued his tear, going 3-for-6, including a two-run, game-winning homer in the ninth inning of the Indians’ 10-8 victory over Texas on Saturday. Kipnis is hitting .425 in 17 games since becoming the Indians’ leadoff hitter and .517 in 14 games in May. In the first two games of the three-game series against the Rangers, he’s 7-for-11.

RHP Danny Salazar had his worst start of the season, giving up seven runs -- five earned -- and nine hits and striking out four. He did not, however, figure into the Indians’ 10-8 victory over Texas on Saturday.

RHP Austin Adams was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday and made an immediate impact, pitching the Indians out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the sixth inning of the Indians’ 10-8 victory over Texas on Saturday.

HP Bruce Chen was designated for assignment on Saturday. Chen, 37, was 0-1 with a 12.79 ERA in two starts this season.

INF Mike Aviles (family leave) is expected to rejoin the team on Monday.

LF Michael Brantley has a hit in 18 of his last 21 games after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in the Indians’ 10-8 victory over Texas on Saturday. He’s batting .396 in May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
