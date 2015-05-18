RF Nick Swisher was healthy enough to make his first start in the field Sunday, and he went 0-for-3 with a walk. Swisher missed all of April rehabbing from knee surgery and when he came off the disabled list May 3 he was relegated to designated hitter duties.

OF David Murphy, who played with Texas before signing with the Indians before the 2014 season, continues to have success against his former team. Murphy collected two hits Sunday and finished the series with four hits in the two games he played. Murphy also has three multi-hit outings in his past six games.

RHP Shaun Marcum, who has been dominant in Triple-A, will get the call by the Indians for a Wednesday road start against the Chicago White Sox. Marcum is 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA in five starts for Columbus. The rotation spot opened up after the Indians designated RHP Bruce Chen for assignment Saturday.

INF Mike Aviles, who was placed on the family medical emergency list May 8, is expected to rejoin the Indians in time for Monday’s series opener in Chicago. Aviles was moved to the restricted list after the seven days on the family medical emergency list expired. Aviles left the team to be with his daughter, who was diagnosed with leukemia.