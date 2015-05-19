RHP Corey Kluber had dominant stuff again, but didn’t get a decision in the Indians’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Kluber, coming off an 18-strikeout performance, fanned 12 more for 30 in his past two starts. He went nine innings, allowed five hits and walked only one while throwing 80 of his 108 pitches for strikes. He did everything but get the win, which bothers him more from the team aspect than the personal statistic. “Every loss is frustrating, whether it’s by one run or by 10,” Kluber said. “We all want to win in here, and when we don‘t, it’s frustrating.”

RHP Trevor Bauer (2-1, 3.67) will try to end a two-game losing streak when he takes the mound for the Indians against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Bauer, who hasn’t allowed a run on the road this season, is 1-0 with a 3.10 ERA in four career starts against the White Sox. He took a no-decision in his previous start, working a season-high 7 1/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on May 14.

C/INF Carlos Santana (back spasms) was a late scratch from the game May 18 and he is questionable to play May 19.

C Yan Gomes caught five innings Monday during a rehab appearance for Triple-A Columbus. Gomes has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 12 after spraining the MCL in his right knee. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Gomes will take a day off Tuesday and then come back to catch seven innings Wednesday, progressively building his workload with each game. “It depends on how he feels,” Francona said. “He doesn’t have to go back-to-back games, as long as he’s healthy. That’s the biggest thing. We can have him catch three days a week, (which) is better than not. We just need to make sure he’s completely healthy, so he can play the game.”

RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday to make room for the return of INF Mike Aviles from the Restricted List. Adams, 28, was on his third stint of the season with Cleveland and has an impressive stat line. Adams has a 1.59 ERA in 5 2/3 innings of relief, with one strikeout, three walks and two hits allowed.

LHP Bruce Chen, who was designated for assignment by the Indians on Saturday, announced his retirement on Twitter Monday night. Chen, 37, made two starts with the Indians this season, going 0-1 with a 12.79 ERA.

OF Ryan Raburn returned to the lineup in the Indians’ 2-1 loss in 10 innings on Monday at the White Sox, after missing two games with soreness in his left knee. Raburn, who left a game May 15 early because of the issue, went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

INF Mike Aviles was activated from the Restricted List and started at 3B Monday. Aviles was on MLB’s Family Medical Emergency List from May 8-15 and was transferred to the Restricted List for games he missed May 16-17. Aviles’ 4-year-old daughter, Adriana, is being treated for leukemia at the Cleveland Clinic. “We wouldn’t have played him if he wasn’t ready,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He’s been with us at the ballpark just about every day.”