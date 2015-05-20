RHP Trevor Bauer continues to find success against the White Sox this season. He improved to 2-0 on the year in Tuesday’s 3-1 win on a night when he saw his string of 16 consecutive scoreless game snapped by an Avisail Garcia single in the fourth inning. Bauer, who moved to 3-1 on the season with the win, doesn’t put too much stock in his good fortune against Chicago this spring. “I think I’ve just happened to run into them when I feel good, when I execute well,” Bauer said. “When you execute well you have a good chance anybody. When you don’t anybody can beat you. Just trying to go out and make pitched and follow the game plan.”

C Yan Gomes (strained MCL) is scheduled to catch seven innings on a Triple-A rehab start on May 20 and then be the designated hitter on May 21. Gomes went on the disabled list on April 12 and remains in what Indians manager Terry Francona refers to as “attack mode” as he readies himself for a big-league return. Francona Gomes would likely need to catch nine innings to make sure he is fully prepared to return, saying that bringing him back even a day or two too early could be problematic.

RHP Cody Allen again was put into the closer’s role on Tuesday, retiring the final four hitters in Cleveland’s 3-1 win over the White Sox. Allen was the third pitcher manager Terry Francona used in the eighth inning when the White Sox put runners on first and second. Allen came in and quickly registered a strikeout before he struck out two of the three hitters he faced in the ninth to pick up his seventh save -- his sixth career save against the White Sox. Allen is now perfect in his past four save opportunities. “Once we get the two outs (in the eighth, we) just bring Cody in to kind of simplify it as opposed to keeping the line moving,” Francona said.

SS Jose Ramirez continues to improve in the No. 2 slot in Terry Francona’s offense. On Tuesday night, he gave the Indians a fifth-inning double that gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead. Despite grounding out and striking out in his final two at-bats, Ramirez again found ways to reach base after walking in the first inning. He has now reached safely in six of his last eight games while also collecting his sixth stolen base of the season. “He came up with a big double,” Francona said. “We’ll take anything because runs are hard to come by sometimes.”